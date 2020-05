AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 3-vehicle accident at Wheeler Road and I-20 is slowing multiple lanes of traffic; one car is on its side.

Traffic is currently be diverted onto I-20 Westbound.

Wreckers are beginning to arrive, but there are multiple vehicles in need of being removed from the roadway.

There is no advisement on injuries.

Please seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.