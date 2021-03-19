Three running for mayor in Bamberg

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — Election Day in Bamberg, S.C. is coming up in April.

Incumbent Mayor Nancy Foster, Joy Haynes, and Jeff Deibel are on the ballot.

The election will be held on Tuesday, April 6.

Nancy Foster and Joy Haynes will join weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk on Saturday, March 20 to discuss their platforms and what challenges in their City they would like to address if re-elected or elected.

Meanwhile, Deibel told Shawn that while he appreciated the offer for an interview, “I’m respectfully declining,” he said.