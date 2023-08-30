JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 20th on Handy Street, which is near Louisville, Georgia.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Jalen Landers, 21, of Augusta, O’Maryn Zentrell Davis, 19, of Augusta, and Lekendrick Cunningham, Jr., 18, of Louisville have been charged with several counts of aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and participation in street gang activity.

According to authorities, five people were shot in this incident and treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds, and investigators say that all the victims are out of the hospital and recovering from their injuries at their homes.

According to investigators, Landers was arrested on August 21st, Davis was arrested on the 27th, and Cunningham was arrested on the 29th.

Authorities say all three subjects are currently in the Jefferson County jail, and more arrests and more charges may be forthcoming.

Original Stories from WJBF