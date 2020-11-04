Three more Richmond County Schools transitioned to online learning due to COVID-19 activity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has transitioned Terrace Manor Elementary School Hornsby Elementary School and Laney High School to learn at home instruction due to an increased amount of COVID-19 activity.

Learn at home instruction will be effective November 5, 2020. Terrace Manor Elementary School will reopen November 18, 2020, Hornsby Elementary School will reopen November 19, 2020 and Laney High School will reopen November 19, 2020.

Students already enrolled in virtual learning are not impacted. Parents can request lunches for students in enrolled in virtual learning as well as those enrolled in face to face learning by calling 706-826-1122.