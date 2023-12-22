RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men are wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for an incident involving Theft by Deception.

Authorities say the incident happened on Friday, December 8th at the White Horse Wine and Spirits located on Highland Avenue.

According to the incident report, the manger states that three unknown Black males – a heavyset wearing a light-colored hoodie with a dark-colored ball cap, a thin build wearing a red hoodie with a dark-colored ball cap, and a medium build wearing a gray hoodie and light brown ball cap – entered the store and purchased over $2000 worth of alcohol with a credit card.

The manager then says in the report that the business received a notification stating that the subjects had refuted the charges to their credit card and reported it as fraud.

Then, the manager says in the report that the subjects returned to the store and attempted to purchase more alcohol.

According to the manager, the subjects left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle that was later

identified as a black 2022 Hyundai Genesis with a Georgia tag number: SCM4699.

If anyone has any information concerning these subjects, please contact Sgt. Tom Johnson at (706) 821-1795 or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.