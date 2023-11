AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Three juveniles had symptoms consistent with THC overdose according to the Aiken Public Department of Safety.

According to APDS, dispatch was called around around noon to a residence on Rutland Drive.

Authorities say the three juveniles had symptoms of rapid heart beat, extreme heat, and other symptoms that are consistent with THC ovrdose.

According to ADPS, one of the juveniles has been transported to a local hospital by ambulance for additional evaluation and care.