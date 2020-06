AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a shooting on the 2400 block of Cunningham Drive.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found three injured victims. Their injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no other details at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this investigation.