AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Education sent out a press release Tuesday evening announcing three finalists for the Superintendent position.
The three finalists are Dr. Steven Flynt, Penny Jackson and Michele
Sherman.
Bellow is the full press release:
The Columbia County Board of Education is pleased to announce its naming of three
finalists for the position of Superintendent to succeed Dr. Sandra Carraway who
retires at the end of the school year. They are in alphabetical order: Dr. Steven Flynt,
Associate Superintendent of the Gwinnett County School District, Penny Jackson,
Associate Superintendent of the Columbia County School District, and Michele
Sherman, Assistant Superintendent of the Columbia County School District.
Pursuant to Georgia law, the Board of Education will take final action no earlier than
14 calendar days following this announcement when it will vote to select the next
Superintendent of the Columbia County School District from the list of the three
finalists named. The selection is expected to take place at the Board’s regular session
on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
The three finalists are those whom the Board of
Education has determined to be most qualified for the position.
Before naming its three finalists, The Board of Education convened a selection
committee made up of the Board and twelve Columbia County citizens who set the job
criteria, vetted applications of 21 applicants, and narrowed the list of candidates to a
short list of five qualified individuals, all of whom were interviewed by the Board in
executive session. Requests for official documentation on the three finalists may be
directed to the School Board’s attorney, Leonard O. Fletcher.
- Three finalists announced for Columbia County Superintendent position
- Commissioners do not oppose Splitting Judical Circuit
- RCSO seeking information in relation to 2019 murder on Daisy Lane
- RCSO seeking information on murder at Essie McIntyre Blvd
- Funerals, cemeteries work through increase from COVID-19 deaths