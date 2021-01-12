Three finalists announced for Columbia County Superintendent position

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Education sent out a press release Tuesday evening announcing three finalists for the Superintendent position.

Bellow is the full press release:

The Columbia County Board of Education is pleased to announce its naming of three

finalists for the position of Superintendent to succeed Dr. Sandra Carraway who

retires at the end of the school year. They are in alphabetical order: Dr. Steven Flynt,

Associate Superintendent of the Gwinnett County School District, Penny Jackson,

Associate Superintendent of the Columbia County School District, and Michele

Sherman, Assistant Superintendent of the Columbia County School District.

Pursuant to Georgia law, the Board of Education will take final action no earlier than

14 calendar days following this announcement when it will vote to select the next

Superintendent of the Columbia County School District from the list of the three

finalists named. The selection is expected to take place at the Board’s regular session

on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

The three finalists are those whom the Board of

Education has determined to be most qualified for the position.

Before naming its three finalists, The Board of Education convened a selection

committee made up of the Board and twelve Columbia County citizens who set the job

criteria, vetted applications of 21 applicants, and narrowed the list of candidates to a

short list of five qualified individuals, all of whom were interviewed by the Board in

executive session. Requests for official documentation on the three finalists may be

directed to the School Board’s attorney, Leonard O. Fletcher.