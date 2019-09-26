Three children dead after a car accident near Thomson High School

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – A third person in the tragic car accident that happened on September 26th in Thomson has died.

16-year-old Bryson Dinger passed away Friday just after 2:00 a.m., according to the McDuffie County Coroner.

He was the driver of the car.

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Thomson.

The wreck happened on 1100 block of White Oak Road September 26th.

Authorities on the scene tell us two people have been killed as a result of the wreck. 14-year-old Bostyn Dinger and 12-year-old Bella Dinger.

The mother of the deceased children, who was not driving at the time of the crash, and another person are in critical condition.

Correction: In the video above, the man in the interview is the McDuffie County Deputy Coronor, Paul Johnson. Not Foster Wylie, McDuffie County Coroner. Due to it being a live broadcast, we cannot go back and fix the name issue. Apologies for any inconvenience.

At the time of the live broadcast, the age of one of the deceased children was listed as 11-years-old. It has been corrected to 12-years-old.