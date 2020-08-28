Three Augusta women wanted for harboring a fugitive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three Augusta women who are wanted for harboring a fugitive.
21-year-old Alexis Mullens, 22-year-old Fredondra Taylor and 25-year-old Dominique Hankerson are wanted for harboring or concealing a fugitive in reference to an incident that occurred on the 2500 Block of Hammond Avenue on August 27, 2020.
If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.
