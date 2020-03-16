Three arrested, one wanted for murder in shooting on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Wrightsboro Rd. in reference to shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found Donell Graham in his car with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died from his wounds.

Investigators were able to identify and arrest three people who have all been charged with Donell Graham’s murder.

15-year-old Kendrick Green

29-year-old Ashley Jones

16-year-old Torajae “Jae” Tanksley

Investigators are also searching for 29-year-old Kenneth Green Jr. who is wanted for murder.

If you have any information on Green, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1442.

