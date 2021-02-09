Three arrested for murder at Budgetel in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On February 4, 2021 Richmond County Deputies were dispatched to Budgetel at 11:12 pm on the 900 block of Fifth Street in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned at least one person had been shot and was taken to University Hospital by a private vehicle. The victim, 29-year-old Daytron Merriweather, died of his injuries at the hospital.

A second person, 23-year-old Ashton Rouse was also shot and taken to Augusta University Medical Center where they were in stable condition and later released from the hospital.

Upon further investigation, officials were able to make a connection between Rouse and two other people to the shooting, 20-year-old Devonte West and 26-year-old Rahim Brown.

Rouse was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Devonte West and Rahim Brown have also been charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

All three men were committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation, there are no further details at this time.