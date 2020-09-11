Thousands of pounds of water donated; will be distributed to Denmark residents

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A water distribution drive will be held in Denmark, South Carolina Sunday, September 13.

The event will take place starting at 5 p.m. at Denmark Furniture on Coker Avenue.

You are asked to stay in your vehicles and follow event staff signage on where you will need to be in order to have your vehicle loaded.

The water drive is thanks to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. The organization donated 48,000 lbs. of water to be delivered to the Denmark Citizens for Safe Water warehouse.

