Thousands of masks, hand sanitizer to be given away in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday, thousands of masks and hand sanitizer are being given away in Augusta.

20,000 masks were donated by Augusta National Golf Club and University Hospital donated the hand sanitizer.

Thursday morning the giveaway began at the Salvation Army on Green Street. That’s where we caught up with Mayor Hardie Davis who has been stressing the importance of masks for months.

“I think it’s time for us to move beyond the notions of rights, liberties. This is not an infringement upon that. This is about how do I be my brother’s keeper? And this is a unique opportunity for us to do that in our city. While at the same time, helping those who may not be able to have the same level of access to getting masks and, or hand sanitizer.”

You can still get your PPE’s until 6 p.m. at the fire stations on Telfair and Ellis Streets and Windsor Spring Road. And again Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Also Friday, you can get them at the Salvation Army on Green Street from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. And The Master’s Table on Fenwick Street from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

