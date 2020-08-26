Thousands of hotspots headed to homes without internet access in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County School District is making sure a number of students are repaired to return to learning with new equipment.

School bells will ring in some form or fashion for students in Aiken County Schools. For some, a need for internet access is certainly key. “We definitely want to make sure that our students and our teachers and community have the tools that they need to be successful,” Sandra Shealey told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Shealey represents district one which includes much of the eastern portion of Aiken County. She knows personally how accessing internet there can be a challenge.”The internet access for everyone in the rural areas has been pretty bad typically where people have a hard time getting on the internet. And if they do get on the internet, sometimes it’s very slow or it freezes,” she added.

To help students achieve success, Aiken County Schools will distribute about 2,000 internet hotspots for the new school year. The hotspots are for students without internet access at home. “We are hoping that that will be enough, but there is some other funding that we have available that we can access if there are more students that need the hotspots. So we are preparing for that,” Shealey said.

NewsChannel 6 learned that the devices will come complete with features to protect students from some of the dangers of being online.”There will be security measures put in place on the hotspots, um, to the children’s internet protection act that will block certain websites and things like that. So it will be safe for children to use,” she said.

The mobile hotspots are funded using CARES Act funding by the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff. Thousands of hotspots could be available for households in need across the Palmetto State. “This is about our students so these 2,000 hotspots, that’s a step in the right direction and we’ve gotten everyone’s attention and that’s a good thing,” Representative Bill Taylor added.

Devices would be available for pickup Thursday for families who marked on their registration forms that they needed one. Parents will need to bring identification and the two documents included in their emails before pickup.”But if they hadn’t heard anything and feel like they need to access to those hotspots, they can certainly call the district office and they should be able to guide them,” Shealey shared.

Meanwhile, the Aiken County School District plans to provide laptops for all students in grades 3 through 12 for the 2020-2021 school year. If laptops or other computer devices are unavailable, officials say teachers will provide paper/pencil assignments.