Those who keep us safe somehow figure out a way to cope when one of their own is killed in the line of duty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Those who keep us safe have had two jobs to do since Investigator Cecil Ridley was murdered: they’ve had to keep going to their jobs, and somehow figure out a way to cope with this.

On the outside, things seem the same: the patrol cars, the uniforms, and the officers you see on the streets. Everything looks the same as it did before they lost one of their own. But on the inside, these men and women are trying to get through an adamant time.

“Today was unfortunate to see his family break down crying like that,” said Sgt. Anthony Bennerman. “Also, to hear the last call go out on the radio was heartbreaking.”

Sgt. Bennerman says he worked with Investigator Ridley for several years at The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He worked the downtown beat and called Ridley a mentor.

“He was always there to answer the phone,” explained Bennerman. “Always there to guide me and help me to get the job done. He was a funny guy; he liked to crack jokes and have fun.”

Incidents like this impact all law enforcement employees, those on the scene, on the streets, and working the radios.

“When something happens, your adrenaline kicks in, and you handle that situation first; then, you might fall to pieces later,” explained Lieutenant Laycee Silas.

So how do they handle it? They handle it by remembering that they are brothers and sisters, a true blue family.

“Depend on one another, talk with one another, talk it out to decompress,” Silas.

“A lot of scenarios will play through your mind because you will wonder, could I be next,” explained Bennerman. “However, we are still going to go out and do our job.

As of right now, there are no plan events in the dedication of Investigator Ridley. Raffles and fundraisers might take place after thanksgiving.

