AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In Downtown Augusta many people are seeking shelter to cool down from the heating temperatures, Joe Williams uses the Salvation Army for a cooling center when he can.

“I’m trying to get in there and get some air conditioner when I can, if they let you in” said Joe Williams.

That’s why city leaders are opening up cooling centers to help those needing a place to stay.

“Folks just have an opportunity to just come in and maybe sit in the gym or sit in the recreational spaces, charge their phones, and just kind of cool down a little bit to get out of the heat,” Jordan Johnson, District 1 commissioner.

I spoke to others who are seeking shelter on how they stay cool, they say drinking water and staying hydrated is their main priority.

“Fan and fan, get something to fan with” said Williams.

