THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department will soon have a new chief.

The county announced Friday night that the city council voted to hire Lt. Donovan Jones as the new Thomson Police Chief. Jones is currently working at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in the Criminal Investigation Division. McDuffie County says Jones brings more than 20 years of experience to the job.

“We are excited to have Chief Jones joining our department after the new year,” said Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry. “He brings a wealth of experience to our community.”

Jones is set to officially start Monday, Jan. 15. Sgt. Chris Mullis will fill the role as Acting Chief in the meantime.

City officials began searching for a new chief in December after Chief Courtney Gale submitted her resignation to go work as Chief of the Watkinsville, Georgia Police Department. The initial field of 25 applicants was narrowed down to four candidates, including Jones, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dan Carrier, McDuffie County deputy Barry Whitfield, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Whittle.

“We were very impressed by the depth of the candidate pool,” said Mayor Usry. “Each of our finalists had more than two decades of working in law enforcement in our area.”