Thomson residents reflect on second fatal plane crash within a decade

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)– News of Tuesday’s fatal plane crash brought back painful memories for many in McDuffie County.

Back in 2013, a plane crashed on its way to Thomson-McDuffie Airport. Five people who worked for the Vein Guys medical group in Evans died. Tuesday’s crash happened within a few miles of that accident.

“It was kind of strange to have that happen so close to home like that,” Thomson resident Stanley Sidney Moore said.

It was a painful start to the day for this quiet community.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, not another one,'” Thomson resident Sybil Usry said. “The last time we had a plane crash it killed everybody in the plane, including a friend of mines’ daughter.”

Tuesday’s crash also claimed the lives of all those aboard– pilots Raymond Bachman and Claude Duchesne. The flight was coming from Texas to McDuffie County.

“It’s really sad for something like that to happen that close to home like that. It really is,” Moore said.

Stanley Sidney Moore has lived in Thomson for more than 30 years. He says he had just come home from his overnight shift at Walmart when he found out about the crash.

“We had one happen, I want to say it was about four or five years ago and I think. It was like four or five people were killed up here,” Moore said. “It crashed and went down. It has been a while, but it’s the second time that has happened.”

And just like last time, the people of Thomson say they are praying for the families of those who lost their lives.

“I feel sorry for the lives that were lost and the people that were injured,” Whimper said.