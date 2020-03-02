Thomson police seize drugs, more in bust

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Thomson police say they raided a known drug house resulting in several arrests Sunday night.

Acorrding to the Thomson Police Department Facebook page, officers raided the home at 606 Adams Avenue at around 7 p.m. Sunday night. Investigators say several suspects were taken into custody, including Wjunio Pugh and James Ballard. No others were named specifically in he post.

Officers also seized “the home, caches of drugs for distribution, cash, and vehicles”. In the post the police department promises the raid is the first of “many more drug house seizures to come” in 2020.