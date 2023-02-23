THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Kurdeijiah Cummings is a mother in Thomson, Georgia, doing what she can to get her son a heart transplant.

Kash is two-years-old and was born with hypoplastic heart syndrome.

“At the time, I didn’t think it was a big deal. I thought it would probably get fixed and close to my due date. I was told that when I have him he’ll have to be on oxygen. It was kind of scary at the moment, hearing that when I have him he won’t be able to breathe on his own, that he’ll have to be on oxygen the rest of his life,” said Cummings.

Kash has undergone two heart surgeries in the last two years and now he’s in need of a life saving heart transplant.

“I got a call and they told me that they suggest Kash gets a new heart along with the third surgery,” said Cummings.

Despite his heart condition, Kash is just like other kids.

“He’s very hyper, he laughs a lot, he likes to play, he likes dinosaurs, ‘Blue’s Clues’; he’s a happy baby,” said Cummings.

Kash’s mother has created a fundraiser to help with his medical expenses. Once the fundraiser hit social media, people shared the post and started donating.

While Kash still has a long road ahead of him, his mother is thankful for the support they’ve received so far.

“If you can donate, even if it’s a dollar and fifty cents, it doesn’t have to be much, it will be helpful, and I’ll appreciate everything. Even if you just write a message or just say something that’s encouraging that will help,” said Cummings.