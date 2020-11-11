Thomson-McDuffie Middle School transitions to online learning due to COVID-19 activity

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Thomson-McDuffie Middle School is transitioning to online learning until November 29th due to an increase in COVID-19 activity.

Last week a staff member tested positive, a number of students are quarantined, there is a significant amount of face to face students absent from class, and a large number of students were sent home sick Wednesday.

Face to face students were given printed materials to continue learning during this time of temporary closure. The assignments will be submitted when the students return to school. Questions about assignments should be emailed to your student’s teacher. Learn at home students are not impacted by this transition.

Internet access points remain available at the following location:

Monday-Thursday

Location/Morning Location/Afternoon Location/Evening Calvary Baptist Church

8:30-11:30 Sweetwater Activity Center

1:30-4:30 Union Baptist Church

5:30-7:30 Rollingwood Apartments

8:30-11:30 Rollingwood Apartments

12:30-2:30 Rollingwood Apartments

4:30-7:30 Thomson Villas

8:00-12:00 Dearing Pointe

1:15 – 2:15 Happy Valley Store

5:30-7:30 Happy Valley Store

8:30-12:00

Friday Only

Location/Morning Location/Afternoon Calvary Baptist Church

8:30-11:30 Sweetwater Activity Center

1:30-4:30 Dearing Pointe

8:30-11:30 Fort Creek Baptist Church

1:00-3:00 Springfield Baptist (Former MAC)

8:30-11:30 Pitts Street Park

1:00-3:00 Rollingwood Apartments

8:30-11:30 Rollingwood Apartments

12:30-2:30 Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

8:30-11:30 Marshall Baptist Church

1:00-3:00 Thomson Villas

8:00-12:00 Boys and Girls Club

1:00-3:00 Happy Valley Store

8:30 – 12:00 Happy Valley Store

1:00-3:00

Meals can be picked up at any McDuffie County school below:

All after school activities and competitions are cancelled during the closure.