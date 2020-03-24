Thomson City Leaders enforce City-wide curfew

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Thomson Police Department Facebook, City Leaders have enacted a curfew for everyone under the age of 18.

Beginning March 24, 2020 until further notice, all people under the age of 18 must observe a city-wide curfew of 8:00 P.M. to 8:00 A.M.

People under 18 have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 8:00 P.M.. They must be heading home from work or a medical facility soon after 8:00 P.M. without a parent or legal guardian.

If curfew is violated, parents will be notified and cited for the violation.

