ATLANTA (WJBF) – Thomson High School has won the Georgia High School Association Class-AA state football championship, defeating Fitzgerald 32-27 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (14-1) led 20-14 at halftime and outscored the previously-unbeaten Purple Hurricanes (14-1) 12-7 in the second half to bring the state championship trophy to Thomson for the first time since 2002.

Thomson senior Jontavis Curry rushed for four touchdowns, including an 86-yard score in the final minute to secure the win.

