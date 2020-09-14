This time no public interviews for Augusta administrator candidates

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Arguably city administrator is the most important job in city government Augusta has an opening but this time unlike past years the public never heard from the candidates.

At a zoom legal meeting Friday commissioner got the mayor’s recommendations for the finalists for the city administrators’ job after a nationwide search.

“I think both finalists were really good I had no problem with either one of them jump to 22 we had a great selection of candidates,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Six years ago, Janice Allen Jackson was a one of three finalists for the Administrators job following a nationwide search, and Jackson and other finalists’ interviews were open to the public.

This time around the candidate interviews were in closed zoom meetings,

“I was unaware that the public could not watch that,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“Should the public have?”

“I think everything we do should be open to the public,” said Commissioner Clarke.

In 2014 the city opened its administrator candidate interviews to the public, but attorneys say in 2020 Augusta could close the meetings because state law has changed.

Candidates for the executive head of an agency and that’s what we are dealing with here to be interviewed in a closed session now to accomplish that you have to go through some steps but if the city went through the proper steps it could interview these candidates in closed session,” said David Hudson General Counsel for the Georgia Press Association.

Now Mayor Hardie Davis did recommend the two finalists to commissioners but like past years it will be up to six votes on the commission to determine who gets the job.