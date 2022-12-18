AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The people of Aiken came together to honor men and women for their service, this Christmas.

“The intent of Wreaths Across America and that intent is three-fold: to remember, to honor and to teach,” Assistant to Director of Army National Guard and Col. Co. District Attorney Bobby Christine said.

There’s nothing like celebrating holidays with your loved ones, and Wreaths Across America gives the chance to honor those who have once served.

“Honor the people that have gone before us that have fought for our country, our rights, our freedom and then for us to carry on that legacy,” Young Marine Anthony Smith said.

Columbia County District Attorney and Assistant to Director of Army National Guard was the keynote speaker.

“If you believe in the future of America, then you’ve got to believe that you’re in good hands– these are the success stories, these are the ones that our nation continues.,” Christine said.

Families and friends of these men and women had the chance to place a wreath on each soldier’s site while stating their names.

Young Marines shared how they feel to be a part of the ceremony.

“No matter how long you are gone or however long family has carried on, you will never be forgotten,” Smith said.

Michael Strauss was one of many who decided to take part.

“Have sacrificed their Christmas and Thanksgivings and their New Years, for this country, to be overseas and a lot of these veterans here– in the cemetery have served our country so we can have a Christmas.”