AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Today marks 247 years since the United States declared independence from Britain.

But Augustans have been celebrating July 4th at the Signer’s Monument for the last 13.

“It’s very educational, very informative, and it makes people realize what they had to endure and go through to help this country gain its freedom,” said Dave Pierson, with Martinez Lodge #710.

Pierson is referring to the Signers’ Monument Celebration, which has been going on every Independence Day in downtown Augusta for the last thirteen years.

Each year, numerous political groups, veterans, and those from the general public gather in front of the monument to celebrate America’s birthday.

The 50-foot-tall structure was dedicated on Independence Day in 1848, commemorating the three signers of the declaration from Georgia: Lyman Hall, Button Gwinnett, and George Walton. But to some who were there, this celebration means a little bit more.

“It’s our celebration of freedom. It’s celebrating the greatest country we’ve got in the world. We are constantly improving ourselves, becoming a better country, and it started with this day in 1776,” said Noah Vaughn. He is the president of the Clarence H. Cohen Chapter #162, with National Sojourners, Inc.

Others enjoy celebrating the signers, but also what this means for our country as a whole.

“What we’re really doing is celebrating the Declaration of Independence, which like I said today is the foundation of our nation,” said Brian Coffey, National Commander of “Heroes of ’76”.

The celebration even brought tears to the eyes of those who were on the front lines.

“I know that when “America the Beautiful” was played, it was the first time I’ve heard that song in years, and it evoked some strong emotion in me about the holiday,” said Pierson.

So, who started this annual event? His name is James R. Hanby, Sr.

Hanby brought this event back twelve years ago, after he says it went dormant for a number of years.

“I came down to Georgia to visit my mom for my birthday which is today, and I realized there was nothing going on here at this monument, which has two of the signers buried underneath it. So, we restarted this event to bring attention to the reason why we have all the barbecues and fireworks later on today,” said Hanby.

And after seeing the turnouts every July 4th since then, he plans on celebrating the red white and blue at the Signers Monument for years to come.

“247 years later we’re still here, and in spite of everything that’s occurred, I believe that we’ll be here for another 247 years.”

Hanby and those involved say the event is held every year, and would love to see more Augustans join the party on Independence Day 2024.