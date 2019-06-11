Third Republican candidate enters race for SC House District 84

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The race for the South Carolina House District 84 has gotten larger.

Sean Pumphrey, Republican activist, veteran, and Aiken County native, filed in the Special Election for State House Seat 84.

A special election was called for House District 84 after Representative Ronnie Young passed away on May 19. “He was a true public servant who loved our community, shared our conservative values, and leaves big shoes to fill,” Pumphrey said about the death of Representative Young.

The 33-year-old has never held public office before, and said that he didn’t come to the decision to run easily, “Over the past two weeks a growing number of community leaders have approached me and asked me to enter the race. After much prayer and consideration with my wife, Kelly, and with the encouragement of these strong supporters we have decided to run.”

For Pumphrey, the race is about families, and he also stressed the importance of fighting for good government reforms that make government work for the people, not the politicians.

Pumphery and his wife, Kelly, are the proud parents of three children — Delilah, Colten, and AnnaBeth.

He is a US Army veteran and serves as State Chairman of the South Carolina Young Republicans, Vice-Chairman of Aiken’s Young Professional’s, Chamber Ambassador, and on the Board of the Aiken Republican Club.

Sean presently works at FASTSIGNS of Aiken. For more information visit www.PumphreyForSCHouse.com

House District 84 consists of the area in west Aiken County between North Augusta and the City of Aiken and south to the Savannah River Site.