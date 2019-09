AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A third Aiken County School Board member has officially resigned.

In a letter dated September 13th, Rosemary English expressed her frustration with the board over the way it handled the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford and two other board members on September 5th.

She says she’d reconsider if the board chose to be the subject of an ethics investigation.

English’s term was set to expire in 2022.