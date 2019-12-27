Thieves may use holiday trash to target homes

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Before Christmas, you might have to worry about porch pirates. The day after Christmas, the bad guys are more likely to watch your curb and the trash you leave there.

“Notifying potential burglars what you got for Christmas is something you don’t want to do,” said Burke County’s Chief Deputy, Lewis Blanchard.

The local law enforcement agencies wants to make sure your Christmas doesn’t get stolen by any Grinches. Chief Blanchard suggests ways to make yourself less of a target.

“That includes light that comes on when it’s dark or when someone comes on to your property,” said Blanchard. “Making sure the bushes are trimmed, making sure your mail is checked constantly. As well as not leaving trash out for people to go through, and certainly not leaving big boxes out for people to see what you added to your house.”

Chief Blanchard says installing cameras might deter potential thieves, but you have to use them!

“It’s a shame that people have all of these tools,” explained Blanchard. “They have an expensive alarm system, pay a monthly bill, but they don’t turn it on.”

While some thieves may be watching neighborhoods, they are also lurking on social media.

“A lot of thefts and burglaries occur because of friends and family,” said Blanchard. “It’s not just people who don’t know you, and it’s people who do know you. We followed up on safes that have been broken into, and it’s was a family member.”

And here’s a final tip for those who got guns this Christmas.

“The more guns we have stolen and ends up the hands of criminals, the more trouble we continue to have,” said Blanchard. “The last thing you would want is to hear the gun you had left out somewhere was stolen, and use to kill someone.”

To protect yourself from holiday thieves, contact your local trash services for information on changes to trash pick-up days.

