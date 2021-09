COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of breaking into vehicles.

Authorities say on the morning on Friday, September 17, the pair entered several unlocked vehicles in the Canterbury Farms neighborhood.

We’re told money, wallets, and a gun was taken

If you have any information, contact Inv. Jacob Dyer at 706-541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.