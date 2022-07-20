AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – A democrat led news conference Wednesday comes as a federal appeals court rules Georgia’s heartbeat bill should go into effect, banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

“Decisions about whether or when to become a mother are private decisions that should be made by women themselves, not by politicians,” President of Augusta – Columbia Democratic Women’s Club Sarah Moody said.

Local democrats are also speaking out against the lack of republican support for a bill that would prevent government restrictions on access to abortion services.

“Politicians, lobbyists and special interests have no right to tell a woman what she can do with her body,” District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson said.

The bill would prevent state governments from limiting a health care provider’s ability to offer abortion services when determined a delay could risk the patients’ health.

“When they don’t listen to their constituents and they want to make our medical decisions and take away our rights, we as women have a problem with that. What they would have to do is listen to the people that elect them. Listen to what we know is best for us and our bodies,” Rep. Sheila Nelson said.

The heartbeat bill also would penalize doctors who perform abortions in Georgia.