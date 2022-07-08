AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare needs your help finding the person who stole a huge bronze sculpture from the outside entrance of the shelter. “Whoever did it quite honestly is a fool. They are poor example of the human race and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Barbara Nelson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Nelson is the sculptor. She noticed the piece was missing several days ago. “It was just a little special to drive into the animal shelter and see a valuable sculpture like that depicted what you want all animals to be happy.

“Jack Wants to Play” is a limited-edition bronze piece depicting a dog playing — leaping up after a ball. It was named after a dog several people knew in the community. The sculpture was one of only three created. “When we built this building here, it was a group of friends, and I actually created the capital campaign and then built this building back in 2012; I donated one of the limited edition bronzes of “Jack Wants to Play” to the shelter for their monument sign out there,” Nelson recalled.

Its monetary value is thousands, but the worth to those at the center is priceless. “Whether it was a prank or whether it was done intentionally to get the valuable, to trade it on another market or to sell it as metal salvage or something. I don’t know. Whatever it was, it was a horrible thing to steal,” she said.

A police report states no video footage is available of the incident.

Unlike other animals at the center, Jack is one they hope will return. “We would just be grateful if the person that stole it would just bring it back, leave it, put it back on top of the monument. Bring it back to our front door right here. Ideally just leave it and bring it back,” she said.