AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wedges and Woods is a driving range teaching facility and over the years it’s become a place that helps people with disabilities.

“On Wednesdays we do an adaptive golf clinic through the Marty Turcios Foundation and then a couple times per month we do the GSGA clinics and then we also do PGA Hope Clinics, as well,” said Nick Prokosa, owner of Wedges and Woods.

Wedges and Woods has three different types of adaptive carts that allow people with disabilities to do things they never thought possible.

“Even if you’re paralyzed, we can strap you in and the frame itself stands you up and it becomes your spine for you,” said Prokosa.

The adaptive golf clinic helps people with small injuries to paralysis, cerebral palsy, stroke, and other disabilities go out and enjoy the pastime they love, and it’s free of charge.

“It’s just to help the individuals out. I got five herniated discs myself. I know how limited I am on certain things. So, being able to give back to these people and being able to get them out there and do something without having to pay for it helps them out a lot,” said Prokosa.

“Well, I played golf until about 2007 when MS sort of took my legs away and I didn’t really do anything until we found out about the course out here, Wedges and Woods, and Nick and his crew,” said Laurie Wilkes.

“When I first started, I could barely hit off the mat here and now I’m able to hit it at a minimum of 65 yards,” said Julie Shade.

“Well, this is just a life changing program. It is people helping people and that overall sense, but it’s the use of adaptations, whether it be some equipment, the approach, the techniques, because there’s so many golf outlets out there and we want to make it as accessible for folks as possible,” said adaptive golf director, David Windsor.

The folks participating in the golf therapy have seen nothing but improvement since coming out and trying the program.

“It’s unbelievable to watch the transformation of some of these people,” said Prokosa.

“The fact that I could swing again and do what I love to do and just enjoy doing it again,” said Wilkes.

“It allows me to be able to participate in a way just like everybody else. I don’t have to really struggle to do something. I’m able to do it to my full ability,” said Shade.

“They’ve been a godsend. Like I said, Nick setting everything up and working with Marty every week and Ricky on top of Marty, they’ve been tremendous out here. So, I’ve enjoyed every second. It’s helped my mobility. It’s definitely helped my golf game since not doing anything for so long and now actually out here swinging the golf club again,” said Wilkes.

“I want to say thank you because if it wasn’t for them I would not be out here doing this. I’m very grateful to the volunteers. I’m very grateful to Nick. I’m very grateful to anybody who gives me this chance,” said Shade.

Therapeutic golf programs are all about helping those in need and making the sport of golf accessible to everyone. If you’re a golfer in the area there’s a way you can help out.

“We’re always looking for others around the game. We’re looking for volunteers that may be involved in the game, passionate about golf, passionate about people, and want to lend a helping hand and a guide. From teeing the ball up for someone to helping them access this great sport again,” said Windsor.

If you are looking to volunteer for the GSGA Clinic CLICK HERE.