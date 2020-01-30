Theme ideas needed for the Augusta gateway sculpture project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first two proposed sculptures were rejected. After much push-back from the public, city leaders struck down the proposed sculptures.

“Eighteen months of work and research and best practices. Looking for really wonderful artists with a lot of experience, so that was a little sad for me. The first frustration was maybe we didn’t do this work upfront the way that we should have. Onward, we’re going to start with a community meeting and education. And hopefully, this will be a very smooth sailing project,” said Brenda Durant, Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

Now it’s back to the drawing board. There will be three gateway sculptures. Although the third location has not been announced.

During today’s sessions, the public can suggest themes for the artwork. Organizers hope this time around more people will give input.

Durant explained, “What we’re looking for are what people think are themes for our community. And so there are some general themes. You know, welcome to Augusta, the Garden City. There’s things that happen all over Augusta. You’re not just going in a neighborhood. It’s not just an indicator of what neighborhood you’re going into. This is a gateway into the whole city.”

If you missed out on the public input session that started at noon today, don’t worry. There’s another chance to share your ideas about the gateway sculpture project tonight at the Boathouse Community Center (101 Riverfront Dr, Augusta, GA 30901).

The second public input session will start at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until 6:30 p.m.