AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – theClubhou.se is celebrating 10 years of being in business.

The 10 year birthday celebration is a ticketed event, as well as a fundraiser. It’s also a chance recognize all those who have used the facility for the past decade.

“As a nonprofit organization, theClubhou.se opened its doors to Augusta on the First Friday of December 2012,” said cofounder Eric Parker. “Since then, thousands of members have been part of the club that anyone can join and where everyone strives to be amazing.”

Over the years theClubhou.se has helped entrepreneurs provide certification, mentorship, office space, and more.

Attendees who purchase tickets will enjoy drinks, music, catered hors d’oeuvres, and more. There will also be unveiling of their decade report, as well as a silent auction.

The celebration happens on Friday, December 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 200 Grace Hopper Lane.