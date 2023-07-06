AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- Of all the restaurants on Whiskey Road in Aiken, the one that’s always been missing is an Italian cuisine.

But as city leaders say, the first Olive Garden to open in the All-America City could be ready to serve you later this year.

The site of the old Golden Corral will be the new upcoming Italian cuisine. According to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, it’s been a long time coming.

“Our public has been very interested in seeing an Olive Garden here for 20 years,” said Bedenbaugh, “so we’re glad the franchise saw fit to have a foothold in our marketplace.”

In recent days, the site has seen plenty of cranes, trucks, and concrete.

Thursday afternoon workers were smoothing out the concrete for what will be the drive-thru line. That way you can get your garlic bread and spaghetti to-go.

As far as the inside, there is still work to be done before you take a seat. There are plenty of parts in the main area, but crews will need a little more time to put them together.

The kitchen is starting to get the equipment the room needs to have a full-fledged operation.

“Again, they are progressing, on schedule as I understand to open here in the next several months, which I know will make a lot of our residents very happy,” said Bedenbaugh.

The new Olive Garden is joining a few other developments on Whiskey Road, and the area around the Aiken Mall.

Zaxby’s and Chick-Fil-A have both seen renovations in recent times, and as J. David Jameson says, the addition of Olive Garden is great for the city.

“Aiken is growing, not fast, but enough to absorb this kind of growth,” said the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “And it sends a great signal to other businesses that are looking to invest in this market.

Bedenbaugh nor Jameson could give an exact opening date.

However, those involved with construction say you could be making reservations by late August, or early September.