The Venardos Circus wows crowds with big top fun

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) The circus is in town and it’s definitely a must-see attraction.



“I mean, how can you not see this; this little red and white piece of magic,” said Venardos Circus’ ringmaster, Kevin Venardos.



For $15 to $35, you can be transported back to a simpler time in entertainment.



“In a world that might seem so polarized and divided sometimes, it’s just a chance for us to be together and have an awesome time with our families, our friends, our loved ones,” said Venardos.



Guests who show up a little early will get the chance to meet the performers and learn some tricks of the trade.



Show Dates & Times

October 23, 6:30 p.m.

October 24, 6:30 p.m.

October 25, 6:30 p.m.

October 26, 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

October 27, 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

October 30, 6:30 p.m.

October 31, 6:30 p.m.

November 1, 6:30 p.m.

November 2, 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

November 3, 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.



Sensory-Friendly Show – October 30, 6:30 p.m.

Spooky Spectacular Show – October 31, 6:30 p.m.

For ticket information CLICK HERE