The SolFood Kitchen to open in Surrey Center during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In the midst of a pandemic, a new business owner is giving life to a new restaurant.

Melanie Harvey believes vibrant healthy food is just what our community needs right now.

It’s called The Sol Food Kitchen in Augusta’s Surrey Center.

The original plan was not to open during a global crisis. They were hoping to be open before Masters Week, but plans changed.

That doesn’t come without challenges, though. She couldn’t get equipment, contractors couldn’t finish their jobs, and getting the Health Department to do an inspection was difficult.

However, things turned around. They get an inspection next week, with hopes to open next month.

“There was a time where I definitely was like, ‘should I keep going?’ You know, ‘is it worth it? Like, I mean, what is the economy going to look like after all of this?’ And, you know, after a lot of praying, I realized I had to keep going. This is exactly what the world needs right now is a wellness cafe,” says Harvey.

Inside of the restaurant

Patio seating The SolFood Kitchen

She definitely has new techniques to keep staff and customers safe. The biggest one being table tents.

There will be cards placed at each table. One side requests a server. The other side lets the server know the customer is okay.

This minimizes interaction, and get the customers ready to put masks on before a server comes.

The tables are socially distanced, but Harvey says they’re prepared for anything.

“We are planning just to be adaptable. Right now, you really just have to take it day-by-day. You know, if we have to go to curbside or to-go for a little while, we’re okay doing that. We were planning on doing prepared meals anyway,” says Harvey.

Hand sanitizer donated from Second City Distilling Co. will be on each table, and employees will be wearing proper protection.

They will have soft openings, with dates to come. If you would like to be invited, email thesolfoodkitchen.com.