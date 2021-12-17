The Soap Kid delivers toys and holiday cheer to kids less fortunate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Parker “The Soap Kid” Rivers is a kid on a mission.

He’s turned his hobby of making handmade soaps in to a full-fledged business.

Earlier this year, Parker said he wanted to to use that hobby to give back to kids that are less fortunate than him and he’s done just that.

This holiday season, Parker has been collecting money for Toys for Tots.

He used that money to purchase toys and brought them here to our station.

“It feels good to give back to the community and collect money so I can buy toys for kids,” said Parker.

Parker’s mother was there with him to drop of the toys.

“It makes me feel really good. I’m very proud of him. He’s worked really hard these past couple of months and I’m very proud of him. It makes me feel good, as a parent, that we’ve instilled that in him that he can still have everything that he has and still give to others that might not be as fortunate as he is and he realizes and recognizes that he is a very blessed child to be able to give back to others,” said Parker’s mother, Ciera Rivers.

“A lot of kids at my age don’t get a lot or they just don’t have enough to get things. I hope they feel appreciative that people care for them and I hope they feel wonderful,” said Parker.

Parker’s goodwill and generosity is what the holiday season is all about and he hope’s his act of kindness gets others to do the same.

“I hope it inspires other people to give back or just do a simple thing,” said Parker.