BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond-Burke County lines turned into a scene of people desperately pleading for help finding missing man Keith Styburski.

“He [would] usually call somebody by now. Me and Keith, we [have been] best friends for a long time, he’s a good dude, he’ll give you the shirt off his back,” friend of Styburski Steven Murrell said.

Beginning at a nearby gas station, family, friends, and Waynesboro police officers, tried to retrace the 37-year-old’s steps the day he went missing.

Details and information were given to the group before splitting into two separate search parties. Officer Russell Lloyd says he wanted to contribute.

“I asked my chief, I said look, I’m part of Project Drew, they ask me to come out and help them, as law enforcement, and some boots on the ground. He said, ‘Hey, anything that you bring to the table to help.’ I said ‘Hey, I want to donate my time.'”

Styburski’s car was seen on railroad tracks along Watkins Pond Road and hit by a train. He was seen walking in the area and then vanished.

Project Drew, a search group that helps families find the missing, showed up ready to serve.

“We may be able to help somebody that’s not able to understand ‘Hey, look what do I do now, cause they haven’t shown up back home,” Officer Lloyd said.

Those who knew him say Styburski is a father and took care of his mother too, all the more reason they say he needs to be found.