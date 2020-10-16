The search continues for an armed robbery suspect who’s wanted in five CSRA counties

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The search continues for an armed robber who police say has hit eight different businesses in five CSRA counties.

Mark Hong has been at the helm of Evans Package for 12 years.

He said, “These guys, they have a lot of fear and anxiety. And they want to make it quick. And they don’t want to waste their time.”

On October 14 he encountered a man with nothing but a gun between them. Hong said the hold-up lasted about 15 seconds.

“When he pushed me behind the counter, I told him I already triggered the hot button. They were going to come within five seconds. So, do you think you are going to get away? So, that agitated him, and he didn’t want to waste any of his time,” explained Hong.

In the surveillance video, you can see the suspect demanding money, waiving the gun, then hitting Hong on his head with it.

“Gushing blood and then he just ran away,” said Hong.

Police believe the Evans Package suspect is the same man who robbed seven other businesses in the CSRA.

The timeline goes as follows:

Sept. 21st – Raceway, 3481 Wrightsboro Rd. in Augusta, GA

– Raceway, 3481 Wrightsboro Rd. in Augusta, GA Sept. 24th – Circle K on East Pine Log Road in Aiken, S.C.

Circle K on East Pine Log Road in Aiken, S.C. Sept. 25th – S&S Food Store, 2657 Barton Chapel Rd. in Augusta, GA

– S&S Food Store, 2657 Barton Chapel Rd. in Augusta, GA Sept. 29th – WD Package Store, 204 Whitehall St. in Washington, GA

– WD Package Store, 204 Whitehall St. in Washington, GA Oct. 4th – Spee-Dee Foods, 503 Gordon St. in Thomson, GA

– Spee-Dee Foods, 503 Gordon St. in Thomson, GA Oct. 8th – Circle K on Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken, S.C.

Circle K on Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken, S.C. Oct. 14th – Billy Jack’s Party Shop Beer, Wine & Spirits, 108 Harlem Grovetown Rd. in Grovetown, GA (11:00 p.m.)

– Billy Jack’s Party Shop Beer, Wine & Spirits, 108 Harlem Grovetown Rd. in Grovetown, GA (11:00 p.m.) Oct. 14th – Evans Package, 4115 Columbia Rd. in Evans, GA

Police are looking for a man between 5’10” to 6’00” tall, wearing a sweatshirt and a mask.

The accused robbers alleged getaway car.

Hong recalled, “He seemed quite experienced. Relatively calmer and but if I just hear his voice, I can recognize him.”

If you have any information call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can also all Crime Stoppers at 1-888 – CRIME- SC.