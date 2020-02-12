The search continues for a new school superintendent in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The search is on for a new school superintendent in Aiken County.

After some controversy, Dr. Sean Alford announced his resignation as Aiken County Schools Superintendent last September. That same day, two other school board members resigned. A little later in the month, another board member resigned.

Tonight, February 12, 2020, the Aiken County School Board is inviting the public to meet with them about the search for a new superintendent.

Many parents of Aiken County students NewsChannel 6 spoke with said their kids come home frequently telling parents about other students acting up in class.

You may remember not too long ago, Aiken County schools changed their code of conduct.

It was modified with a new philosophy, punishing disruptive students without disrupting learning. Essentially, meaning if a kid is disruptive in class they will not be sent to the principal’s office. Some parents say the code of conduct is a problem that needs to be changed.

Briana ‘Bri’ Hayes shared her ideas, “If a student does things or gets in trouble, then they are getting suspended. They’re getting expelled. They’re getting sent to ISS, which is in-school suspension. They’re getting punished and they’re getting removed from the classrooms which is helpful for the teachers because they don’t need to spend 30 minutes trying to wrangle with another student. And also, other students aren’t getting distracted and they’re able to focus.”

“The problem is the ones that are directly suffering are the kids and that’s not okay. These kids are our future and if we’re not giving them a safe foundation and the building blocks now, they’re going to continue to struggle in life into adulthood,” said Nikita Hanif.

There are two superintendent search meetings you can go to. One is today, February 12th, in Midland Valley High’s auditorium (227 Mustang Dr, Graniteville, SC 29829). The next meeting will be tomorrow, February 13, in the cafeteria at Aiken High ( 449 Rutland Dr, Aiken, SC 29801).

Both meetings start at 6:00 p.m. and will end around 7:30 p.m.