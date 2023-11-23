AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A big ole’ feast in Aiken on Thursday… the Salvation Army fed up to a thousand people.

Since Aiken One Table unfortunately couldn’t happen this year, the Salvation Army and the community decided to step up and throw what they’re calling the “All for One” Thanksgiving feast. Many of the volunteers were from different churches and organizations.

“I’m from St. Augustine of Canterbury, I know there’s some St. Thaddeus people here, there’s people from the Gideon’s here, there’s people from several of the Baptist churches around,” said Christine Gregory, a volunteer. “It’s just a really nice, it really is a fully community event.”

The people NewsChannel 6 spoke to had volunteered at Aiken One Table before, and were excited to give back to the community again.

“We’ve done One Table so often that we felt that it was a big loss,” said Jim Wolf. “So when the opportunity came around for this, I was happy to do it.”

Anyone and everyone was welcome to swing by and grab a plate full of all the Thanksgiving favorites.

“Mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, my goodness the list goes on and on,” said Randull Tiller, the Core Officer for the Aiken Salvation Army. “This is not any specific person, this is for the Aiken community and we hope that everyone feels welcome.”

There was so much food donated by local organizations and businesses; running out wasn’t a concern.

“We’ve received support from so many different churches and organizations, idividuals families, it was like early christmas for us,” Tiller said. “We have coolers and coolers of food, I think the biggest issues right now is making sure everything’s hot and ready to go, and we have a lot of people working hard to make that happen.”

Tiller is thankful for the way the city has shown up for those who need it this Thanksgiving.

“Based on the support we see, Aiken is a giving community,” he said. “It’s a community full of love, and we have not had any trouble at all being able to make this happen.”

Although the feast ended at 2 p.m., Tiller said they’re looking forward to doing it again next year.