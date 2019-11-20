The Plaza develops, and it’s all about location

One business finally opened up at The Plaza in Evans.

Your Pie says even though they are in the back of the building, the future of Evans will help business boom.

Customer, William Collins, says, “location is very important. Sometimes there’s a great restaurant in a bad location, and it doesn’t do well. Sometimes there’s a mediocre restaurant in a great location that you wonder, how’s it doing so well?”

The location of The Plaza is what drives customers like Collins to Evans future downtown area.

“I’ve been to other cities about our size, whether it’s like Greenville, Charleston, some of those mid-size cities, and they have things like this,” says Collins. “There’s just so much that will bring people here. It’s going to be great for businesses.”

One of those businesses just recently opened up serving slices to an already steady crowd.

Assistant Shift Manager at Your Pie in Evans, Jenna Thorn, says, “we’ve definitely been packed towards the evenings. Our lunch crowd takes a little bit longer to find just because things are still being built. We’re definitely starting to get more people say, ‘oh, I’m so glad you’re here,’ and we’ve got a sign out front and everything.”

Lady Antebellum Ampitheater and the soon-to-be Performing Arts Center surround the building, giving customers like Collins, who say, “pizza is my favorite food” something more to do. Also, this area will soon allow you to take your beverages from place to place.

“We have to have everything in a plastic logo’s cup,” says Thorn, “and so I always give them the information, ‘hey we’re going to be open container, so when you grab a pizza before you go see a show or you go see a concert, you can actually take this beer with you when you go.”

Your Pie’s Assistant Manager says there were a few key factors to choosing this location: parking spaces, ambiance, and the soon-to-come occupied areas.

“People are going to think of this as the cool little center to go see a show, get dinner beforehand, grab a drink beforehand and I think this is going to be awesome once all those businesses are in here and open,” says Thorn.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to Meybohm who says they have some leases in the works, but they have to keep them confidential until the deal is closed.