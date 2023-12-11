Photojournalist: Regynal McKie

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – The viewing public will have another chance to see “The Path to Christmas.”

The First Assembly Church of God in Lincolnton originally planned to showcase this live nativity scene on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th, but due to the forecasted weather, the 10th viewing was postponed.

Organizers say the last round of tours has been rescheduled for Monday, December 11th from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M.

The “Path to Christmas” event in Lincolnton, Georgia, is an outdoor depiction of the life of Jesus, and viewers are loaded onto trailers that take them through the woods where narrators tell about the different scenes in the story of Christ.

The exhibit also includes lights, decorations, and live performances.

According to organizers, they were blessed to have over 1,500 visitors take the “Christmas Path” two years ago based upon the fact that they run this showcase every other year.

The First Assembly Church of God is located at 328 May Avenue in Lincolnton, Georgia.