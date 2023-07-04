AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The historic Partridge Inn will host an exclusive Independence Day Rooftop Party at Six South on Tuesday, July 4, from 5 -10 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the rooftop bar while watching incredible fireworks displays in the sky above Downtown Augusta.

Visitors and guests will enjoy VIP access during this festive event featuring delicious cuisine, specialty cocktails, sweet treats and amazing views.

Executive Chef Thomas Jacobs has curated a special menu featuring:

chicken and steak kabobs

confetti rice pilaf

Italian sausage with peppers and onions

meatballs

fresh fruit display

crudités platter

chef surprises

red, white, and blue frozen bars

The exclusive access ticket ($65 per person, tax and gratuity inclusive) includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary Fourth of July specialty cocktail.

Food will be available from 6 – 9 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets for The Partridge Inn’s Fourth of July Celebration.