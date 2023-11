AUGUSTA (WJBF) – It’s a holiday tradition in Augusta.

The Nutcracker will be performed by the Colton Ballet Company.

Olivia Powell, who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy and Sofia Bush, who plays Clara, appeared today on NewsChannel 6 at Noon with Mary Morrison.

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Imperial Theater in Augusta over the Thanksgiving weekend.

For tickets, log on to www.imperialtheatre.com