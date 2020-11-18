“The Nutcracker” cancelled this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Colton Ballet Company cancelled their performance of “The Nutcracker” this year. It would have been their 49th year dancing the production.

The annual performance has not only impacted the community.

The local troupe of dancers who practice all year for the performance also devastated at the news.

It’s a huge let down for the community, dancers, teachers…everyone involved.

There was about 75 students participating for the 49th year performing the Nutcracker.

The dance company even got a new set and costumes for Act 1, but safety restrictions caused them to cancel altogether.

They would have needed to cut down the audience at the Imperial Theatre from over 800 to about 300.

An informal survey at the dance studio showed about 20% of parents who did not want their child to participate.

Business Administrator with the Colton Ballet School and Company, Bon Ellis, says, “there is not much that we can do about it but learn to live with it, and we have done that successfully so far. Our student population is very safe. People notify us if a child is ill or if their class at school has been shut down or quarantined.”

The dancers are trying to hold their heads up high. They are still rehearsing and working on their craft.

These rehearsals don’t guarantee them that specific spot next year, but they get a chance to try.

The company is taking protocols very seriously. Students get their temperature checked, wear a mask, stand on placeholders six feet a part.

“We don’t allow observers in. We normally have an open door policy, but no parents, no siblings are allowed to attend classes. When they leave, we collect their mask, take them home, and wash them every day,” says Ellis.

I asked the Business Administrator, Bon Ellis, when to expect the next performance, but the future is not clear.