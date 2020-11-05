The Merchants Association of Columbia County presents $50,000 check to Ronald McDonald House Charities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Merchants Association of Columbia County presented a $50,000 check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Augusta.

The check was given Wednesday, November 4th at the Ronald McDonald House Charities in downtown Augusta. A portion of the proceeds was donated from the 2020 Columbia County Fall Fair.

The Merchants Association of Columbia County also sponsors The Miss Columbia County Fair Pageant, The Martinez-Evans Christmas Parade to be held Sunday, December 6th this year, The Ruby Lane/Terry Davis Memorial Golf Tournament and supports many other community organizations. 

